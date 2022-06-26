Kate Hudson shared with fans a video where she is in a white bikini

The 43-year-old actress looks very hot. Kate Hudson quite often uploads photos and videos of how she trains and what she eats to her personal account, motivating her audience to also take care of her health and figure.

And we must give her credit; following the simple rules, the 43-year-old actress is in great shape and can safely pose in a mini bikini. By the way, she admitted in an interview that she likes to act nude.

In the last post-video, assembled from photos, the mother of three children just first spinning in front of the camera in a white swimsuit with a strapless bodice and high-waisted swimming trunks, showing off her perfect body with pumped abs and slender legs.

And then she puts on a little black tight dress over it, in which she looks no less luxurious. Throughout the video, Kate wears Stuart Weitzman bow sandals, which she designed with the brand, which are perfect for both bikini and evening wear.

In the video, the actress is without makeup and intricate styling - her small curls are loose and carelessly fall over her face.

But this does not bother the followers of the actress, who leave her enthusiastic comments: "You look like a deity!", "Perfect."

On his own page, Hawn shared a shot embracing Russell, writing, 'How can I describe the gratitude and love I feel for this great father who has given us so much in this life? Gave.

'Hawn is the mother of the most famous star as well as 45-year-old son Oliver Hudson who is with musical artist Bill Hudson - who helped raise each of them as well as son White Russell, 35, with Tango and Cash actor.

Russell is also the father of 42-year-old son Boston Russell, who has a previous relationship with 71-year-old actress Season Hubley.