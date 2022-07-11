Kate Hudson posted a photo in a bikini with strings

The new frame of the actress excited the minds of her fans. Kate Hudson , 43, has become a role model for many women over the past couple of years.

After the birth of her second child, the actress noticed that she had gained 31 kg. It took almost a year and a half to return to his ideal figure. And now, the actress is doing everything possible to maintain the result.

Unlike many other celebrities, Kate did not use popular systems or go on a keto diet. Instead, Hudson carefully monitored the glycemic index of the foods she ate.

Also, the star went in for sports almost every day and accelerated her metabolism with the help of capsaicin - it is contained in cayenne pepper, which Kate loves so much.

The result is truly impressive. Now the actress can afford the most revealing outfits and spicy shots.

For example, not so long ago, she starred topless, and now she decided to show her strong rear to the fans-the corresponding photo recently appeared on the star's blog.

Kate Hudson's brother Oliver has shared a funny reaction to a topless photo that the actor himself has shared.

Kate, the movie star who is almost famous and how to lose a man in 10 days, posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday.

In a photo taken on a sunny London morning, Kate is drinking coffee without a top. However, her hair, which is strategically placed, prevents her from being fully exposed.

The photo received an overwhelming response from her followers, including celebrities such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Janelle Mona, and Selma Blair.

"She is, of course, strikingly attractive," "Very beautiful woman," "Genes + perseverance = impressive result," and "Goldie must be proud of her baby," Hudson's followers discuss in the comments.