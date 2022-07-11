Kanye West Was Sued By A Clothing Rental Company For $416,000

Rental service David Casavant Archive is suing Kanye West . Its representatives claim that the rapper rented 49 things and did not return all the outfits after the specified period. TMZ writes about it.

According to the publication, the collector of rare items and stylist David Casavant has been working with the singer since 2014. There were never any problems in paying for his work and renting rare pieces of clothing.

However, from February to March 2020, West rented 49 items and only returned 36 of them.

For the 13 left in his arms, Kanye West stopped paying in October 2020. Among them are unique pieces of sweatshirts, raincoats, cargo pants, a $50,000 parka, and other items from Helmut Lang, Raf Simons, and Ann Demeulemeester.

Rental service David Casavant Archive says the performer owes more than $221,000 in unpaid rent and must pay another $195,000 for rare replacement items.

Collector David Casavant rents out clothes to many celebrities. Among them are Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Tom Brady, Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage, and others.

In a previous post, Bella Hadid admitted that she lost her passport right before her flight to Paris, where she was supposed to walk the runway at the Balenciaga show. It is reported by People.

Bella Hadid posted on her social networks a series of pictures taken on the balcony of a Parisian apartment.

In the photos, the model poses in a short white top, wide blue jeans, and a black bomber jacket against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. In the caption to the pictures, she said that shortly before leaving for Fashion Week, she lost her passport and had to urgently apply for a new one.

Advertisement

“I lost my passport. Got a new passport. Landed at 5:30 am. Shot at 7. Show at 12. Everything hung in the balance,” Hadid wrote in the caption, noting Balenciaga designer and creative director Demna Gvasalia.