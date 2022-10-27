Kanye West Was Booted Out Of The Skechers Headquarters In Southern California After Showing Up Unannounced

Kanye West showed up unannounced at the Skechers headquarters in Manhattan Beach, California, after Adidas terminated his contract due to his recent slew of anti-Semitic comments.

According to TMZ, the famous fashion designer, who also is known as Ye, appeared at the shoe company early on Wednesday morning to speak with executives there about prospective business options.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Skechers revealed why West was denied entry to their store immediately.

According to the spokeswoman for Skechers, West showed up unexpectedly and uninvited at one of the company's corporate offices in Los Angeles.

After having a short talk with Ye and his party, two executives from Skechers took Ye and his party out of the facility because Ye was involved in filming that was not approved.

Skechers is a notable footwear brand owned and run by a Jewish family. The brand is affiliated with several famous people, including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Camila Cabello, and even Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

It was established in 1992 by Robert Greenberg, and today Michael Greenberg, Robert's son, serves as the company's president.

Skechers does not intend to collaborate with West and has no plans to do so in the future. However, Skechers followed their point by stating that they "condemn his recent divisive remarks" and that they "do not allow antisemitism or any other type of inciting hatred."

Just last week, Adidas terminated its relationship with West, 45, as a partner, manufacturer, and distributor of the rapper's Yeezy shoe line.

Because of his harsh comments regarding Jewish people, West has severed other professional connections due to his actions. As a result, Balenciaga, GAP, and even his lawyers have severed their relations with him.

In a conversation he had a few weeks ago with Piers Morgan, Kanye West doubled down on a string of anti-Semitic threats he had previously made.