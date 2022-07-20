Kanye West Remembered Working With The President Of The Gap Bob L. Martin Business And Said That The Two Of Them Were Able To Sell $ 14 Million Worth Of Black hoodies

We made $14 million by selling 80 dollars' worth of Perfect Black hoodies. We were successful because of one television commercial. I joined Gap , so I could constantly provide customers with high-quality goods, the artist wrote.

Additionally, he made it clear that he got to talk with interim CEO Bob L. Martin."Bob Martin was one of the most motivating businesspeople I've ever heard of. He kept saying, "Go to the stores." West stated, "I came to Gap to immediately bring a quality product to the shops.

In 2020, Yeezy and Gap confirmed their partnership. It all began with a recycled nylon blue down jacket.

The Air Force 1 sneakers, created in collaboration with Nike by the late Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh, will be available in the near future.

At the presentation of the Louis Vuitton men's spring 2022 collection, sneakers first were displayed. Two hundred pairs that the Abloh Scholarship Fund placed up for auction were sold at Sotheby's in February. The auction netted the group $25.3 million.

There are nine different footwear choices in the Louis Vuitton and Nike collections. Amongst them are items in white and black with the Louis Vuitton emblem, gold, various colors, and with the French fashion house's distinctive canvas.

The Air Force 1 will go on offer on the Louis Vuitton website the following week. Models will range in price from $2.75 to $3.45 thousand.

Earlier, The Tommy Hilfiger fashion house participated in New York Fashion Week once more. The company will do its first exhibition in three years this fall when it unveils the fall 2022 collection.

"When I considered where to make our comeback for Fashion Week, my heart gravitated toward the culture of New York. When I first started working in this sector, this is where design, creativity, music, and entertainment came combined, according to maker Tommy Hilfiger.