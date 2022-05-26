Kanye West Remains a Full Time Super Dad. Melts Fans Hearts.

Kanye’s public life has always remained a subject of controversy, whether it’s been public outbursts or social media melt downs, the Chicago rapper has always managed to find a way to keep himself in the spotlight.

The most recent major development in the artist’s life occurred in February 2021 when Ye’s wife and reality TV star, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, and requested for joint legal custody of their 4 lovely children. What followed was a year of much back and forth between the couple on social media and in life.

However, of all the wrong ways Kanye manages to keep the attention of the public on him, he’s also got some right ways, the most popular of which are his over-the-top gestures for those he holds close to his heart. One such example of behavior from the rapper was seen on an episode of, “The Kardashians” which aired on 19 th may on the Hulu network.

Ye pulled up to his daughters to take them to school, but in classic Kanye fashion, he chose to do it in a fire truck. Ye’s two daughters, North and Chicago are seen beaming with excitement. The Father-Daughters Trio sits in the back of the Truck while wearing firefighter helmets and Chicago and North are seen having the time of their lives. Even mom steps out to shoot a video of what will probably end up being one of their fondest memories.

While the people are very polarized in the Kim vs Kanye debate, a lot of people on the internet came together to agree that Kanye’s gesture for his kids was heartwarming and despite whatever he does in his public life, he remains a very devoted and loving father to all of his kids.

Kanye remarks, “I think some people are kind of bashful to be super dads. Everybody wants to be a cool dad and sometimes you gotta, like, wear the fire hat. You know what I mean? Sometimes you gotta wear the Easter bunny costume.”

Advertisement

The divorced couple together have 4 children North West, age 8, Saint West, age 6, Chicago West, age 4, and Psalm West, age 3.