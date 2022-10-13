Kanye West Is Using News Of A New Girlfriend To Deflect Attention Away From His Anti-Semitic Rants

A source tells Page Six that Kanye West is trying to forget the anti-Semitic posts that landed him banned from social networks over the weekend by going out on dates with a new girlfriend.

According to our informant, West, whose behavior has recently been erratic, is attempting to obscure [the headlines concerning anti-Semitism] with more salient news. According to the same source, "The new girlfriend whatever is next" attempts to make people forget about the previous relationship.

On the weekend, West leaned into anti-Semitic stereotypes by tweeting that he was going to "go death con three on JEWISH PEOPLE." This referenced the United States military's "DEFCON" system.

West also shared a screenshot of a conversation with Sean Love Combs, better known as Diddy, that he later removed. In it, West implied that the mogul was under Jewish control. West's access to Twitter and Instagram was also suspended after the removal of the messages.

In the midst of the uproar, West and a mystery woman—who turned out to be model Juliana Nal—were spotted on a date in Santa Monica, California. Both are going to the trendy boutique Acne Studios and the famous restaurant Giorgio Baldi; the two were caught on camera.

On a second date, they went to a Hollywood cinema to watch Triangle of Sadness and were caught on camera doing so. Last Week, a 30-minute YouTube commercial directed by West, who has been under fire for using White Lives Matter T-shirts at his most recent Paris fashion show, was uploaded over the weekend.

The video went viral after it purportedly showed West showing a sexual DVD to a group of Adidas officials during a recent meeting, where they all looked horrified.

As a result of the uproar caused by West's inflammatory t-shirts, the status of the company's connection with him is being evaluated.