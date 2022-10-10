Kanye West Is Under Heat On Twitter And Instagram After Antisemitic Post Is Reported

Kanye West has been one of the biggest rappers in the previous decades with a large expanding fanbase. However, he is known for his controversial statements and posts that upset his fans recently.

Many people recently reported Kanye’s posts to be antisemitic. After the reports were made, Kanye’s social media accounts such as Twitter and Instagram were restricted. The post on Instagram included Kanye accusing a musician to be controlled by Jewish people. After the post on Instagram, his account was suspended.

After suspension from his Instagram account, Kanye took to Twitter to rant. Kanye had not posted on his Twitter in two years. On Twitter, he posted a blurry picture of the rapper and Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerburg asking him how he could ban Kanye from Instagram like this.

Kanye also tweeted, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” Elon Musk who is a free-speech absolutist replied to one of Kanye’s tweets welcoming him back to Twitter.

Kanye’s actions have been observed by social media for a while and thus fans are not happy with what they see. Kanye is known to exercise his free speech on all his platforms so while the actions were not surprising, people despised how Kanye was able to talk badly about other people and get away with it.

Instagram took immediate action to ensure that Kanye would not be able to post hurtful things anymore. To prevent this from happening further, Instagram placed restrictions on Kanye’s profile, changing the way he could post, comment, and even send direct messages to people.

This whole situation has come up to the surface just recently after a controversy regarding Kanye emerged in Paris Fashion Week. In a secret catwalk event, there was the inclusion of a t-shirt that claimed “White Lives Matter”, which upset a lot of fans who were fighting for the recent “Black Lives Matter” issue at hand.