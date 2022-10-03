Kanye West Is Now A Model; Rapper Walks A Mud-Filled Runway At Paris Fashion Week During The Balenciaga Show

He has finally done it! Kanye has branched into the world of fashion so far that he is now on the runway himself. The rapper was seen walking the runway at the incredibly unique Balenciaga show during the Paris Fashion Week where the runway was covered in mud and sludge.

The show was apocalyptic themed and the fit that Ye was featuring seemed to fit very well with the overall theme of the show. Ye was wearing a black, oversized, military-inspired jacket adorned with a “security” patch and leather pants. He wore a hoodie over a cap to top off the look.

Ye was being supported in the front row by his daughter North West who was accompanied by her aunts, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Kim was notably absent from the event which is not usual as, despite the fact that Kim and Kanye are going through a divorce, Kim has lately made it a point to show support for her soon-to-be ex-husband.

As is the case with almost anything that Kanye does, the internet was immediately all over it and Kanye's walk became trending soon enough with many people saying that Kanye hit the runway even better than Kendall Jenner.

Kanye has a long history with Balenciaga, not only just in terms of collaborations but also frequently name-dropping the brand in his songs and it only makes sense that his modeling debut would be at one of their shows.

The odd setup for the show was explained by the creative director Demna Gvasalia saying that the set stood as a metaphor for, "digging for truth and being down to earth."

Demna explained it all in the following words in the notes for the show:

“I hate boxes and I hate labels. ... Individualism in fashion is downgraded to pseudotrends dictated by a post in stories of some celebrity of the moment. I’ve decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalize my designs, but to express a state of mind.”

Fans are excited to see what runway Kanye will be hitting up next.