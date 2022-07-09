Kanye West is about to release a 'styrofoam car'

It will be called Donda Foam, and Elon Musk may be involved in its creation.

Kanye West has created a new project: he is going to release his own foam car. The car was named Donda Foam.

A sketch of the future car was published in the Pictures of Kanye fan Twitter account.

How exactly Kanye West will use foam to create a car, an utterly non-standard material for the automotive industry, remains unclear. Maybe the word foam in the title is just a trick to attract attention, and in the end, the car will be made of aluminum and steel. By the way, foam can also be translated as "foam rubber," "foam," or "sponge."

The teaser for the Donda Foam project came after Steven Smith was announced as the head of industrial design at DONDA.

Smith is a renowned athletic shoe designer who has worked with many major brands, including Adidas, Nike, and Reebok.

He also collaborated with West on his recent Adidas collaboration, the Adidas Yeezy. Yeezy is a successful clothing and footwear brand created by Kanye West back in 2015.

True, in June, the rapper accused Adidas of plagiarizing sneakers - so it looks like their cooperation will soon end.

According to the Hypebeast portal, citing a statement from DONDA, the Donda Foam car will be produced in the United States.

He also hints that Elon Musk may be involved in the project: he and West communicate well, and Musk's Tesla car is also made in the USA.

The name "DONDA," which appears both in the title of West's company and in the model of the car, is understandable: this is the name of the rapper's mother. His last two albums to date are also called "DONDA" and "DONDA 2".

The album "DONDA 2" was released not so long ago, in February 2022. Unfortunately, you can't listen to him on streaming, only on exceptional players from West's store, so the rapper decided to speak out against the "oppressive" music industry.