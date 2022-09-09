Kanye West Hugs His Kids Despite Dispute With Adidas

West reveals in the title of a picture of him hugging his four children, daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6, and the founder of Yeezy , that the legacy he leaves for his children guides his professional choices.

He stated that certain things are greater than money. God willing, my children have no knowledge of what their father has been through in the last few days to protect the brand, which will one day be passed on from generation to them.

He said that these future leaders would never give in, be taken advantage of, or be made to compromise who they were in order to get the job done.

West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian are parents to four of his children. The remarks came after West called out top Adidas executives on Instagram, criticizing them for copying his innovations and excluding him from crucial sessions on products and strategy.

According to Highsnobiety, West has also launched social media attacks against Adidas SVP Daniel Cherry III and other executives from JP Morgan & Chase and Adidas.

Some of West's well-known friends, like T.I., Swizz Beatz, and Diddy, have come together to support him throughout his dispute with Adidas and have even called for a boycott of the sportswear company. Other Black celebrities are especially criticizing the brand for utilizing West to push its own cause instead of giving credit where credit is due, supporting West specifically.

Adidas has not mentioned the conflict with the West in the media. West, though, stated last week on social networks that Adidas doesn't want any more smoke. In the now-deleted tweet, West stated that Gap, with whom he also collaborates, is the next item on his agenda.

When she unveiled her eldest daughter's Yeezy design sketches in a series of images uploaded to her Instagram Story earlier this summer, Kim Kardashian demonstrated that at least one of their kids is unquestionably engaged in the family business of fashion.