Kanye West Has Stated That The Widespread Belief That He Is Insane Causes Him Emotional Distress

The 45-year-old musician, during the second half of his sit-down interview with Fox News's Tucker Carlson Tonight that aired on Friday, remarked They keep on using the Oh, he's crazy, he's insane stuff. As a result, comments like that cut me deep.

I get offended when others openly inquire as to whether or not I am doing okay. West's latest comments follow criticism of an earlier tweet he wrote to rapper Boosie Badazz (known as Lil Boosie) in response to Badazz's criticism of West's White Lives Matter t-shirt.

Keeping your mouth shut about me is appreciated. His all-caps tweet to "Lil Boosie" has since been deleted but was caught and uploaded online.

Hit me or shoot me, West continued. The entire community of Black celebrities picked on me. I've returned to open fire on the campus. West's experience with bipolar disorder is something he and his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian have discussed publicly.

The 41-year-old actress of Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealed in a cover story for Vogue this year that her husband has accepted the fact that he is bipolar but has chosen not to take medication to manage it.

She said at the time that the couple had gotten to a perfect place in his mental health journey and that putting him on medication was not an option since it would change who he was.

It's a emotional process, she said. Everything is quiet right now. However, we can anticipate and appropriately respond to occurrences.

In the first half of his conversation with Carlson, the Stronger rapper reiterated his support for the White Lives Matter movement, which he first brought to light at his Yeezy Season 9 presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

Some of what I do is based on intuition, and the rest is just channeling. It seems natural to do so. West said the creative decision resulted from "a relationship with God, a gut instinct, and pure brilliance."