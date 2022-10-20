Kanye West Has Begun The Process Of Legally Ending His Marriage To Kim Kardashian

After retaining the services of one of the most influential attorneys in the entertainment industry, Kanye West is prepared to finalize the separation he is going through with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

A statement of disclosure, like the one filed by the "Donda" rapper, is typically submitted to the court when a divorce settlement is close to being resolved, as evidenced by papers acquired by Page Six.

The 45-year-old man has provided the reality celebrity with all of his financial details, as evidenced by the paperwork above.

The exes may have made progress toward a custody agreement for their four children, North, 9; Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, but it looks like Kardashian has a long road ahead of her if she wants to keep her share of the multibillion-dollar company she built together with West.

West claimed he and Kardashian, who requested a divorce from the rapper in 2021, have been co-parenting more effectively. Still, earlier this month, West told Tucker Carlson that he is unwilling to make concessions about his children's education.

We've reached a compromise, but he informed Carlson that he's still working because he doesn't compromise. However, we have reached a deal in which my children are required to attend his school after school in order to learn how to sing in a choir.

The Donda musician and the reality star have been arguing for several months about the appropriate educational environment for their children. As a result, the Donda rapper has proposed that their children attend both their current private school and his own Donda Academy.

But Kardashian has been hesitant to enroll their children in West's unnamed school because it has yet to be approved by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

According to reports, the founder of Skims has severed all touch with West amid the latter's outbursts on social media and now has custody of their children for 80 percent of the time.