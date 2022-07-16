Kanye West Had Filed An Application For Registration Of A New YZYSPLY Trademark

Rapper Kanye West 's business Mascotte Holdings filed a new trademark on June 29 in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to use the acronym YZYSPLY for a variety of clothing retail stores and items. WWD writes about it.

YZYSPLY is the short name for the Yeezy Supply website, where the music artist sells new items from his Yeezy collection in collaboration with Adidas.

Under the YZYSPLY brand, consumers will complete "online ordering and online retail services," buying outerwear, sleepwear, swimwear, accessories, and sportswear.

As part of the development of his Yeezy brand, Kanye West has collaborated with Gap and Balenciaga. The Gap blue puffer jacket made from recycled nylon will be a bestseller in 2021.

A cotton two-layer sweatshirt was also at the top of sales. West himself was responsible for advertising the goods. He repeatedly wore a voluminous down jacket during the release of the Donda album and for paparazzi photos.

In a previous post, Rapper Kanye West plans to release a car called Donda Foam. It is reported by "Behind the wheel."

It is noted that while we are talking only about the concept car. But in the future, the car can become a serial. The technical characteristics of the model are not yet known.

The car should get huge wheels, minimal overhangs, and high ground clearance.

The appearance of the concept model is being developed by designer Steven Smith. He has worked for companies such as Adidas, Nike, and New Balance.

He also participated in the creation of a line of sneakers for the Kanye West brand.

Advertisement

About when the production version of the car Donda Foam may appear is not reported. Earlier it was reported that Japan stopped accepting new orders for the Lexus LX SUV due to the fact that the queue for its purchase stretched for four years.