Kanye West Claims He Took A Huge Financial Hit After His Yeezy’s Deal With Adidas Ended Over Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West has been the talk of the world recently due to multiple remarks he’s made. While everyone knows Kanye for being open with his words, he might be taking it too far with his recent comments.

Kanye West has claimed that his finances have taken a massive hit after Adidas removed the Yeezy deal. He had previously claimed that the company would not stop working with him despite the controversies he had surrounded himself with. Kanye has claimed that he lost $2bn in one day after the deal was canceled.

Kanye said, “I lost 2 billion dollars in one day. And I'm still alive," he posted on Instagram on Thursday, adding: "The money is not who I am. The people are who I am.” The post was supposedly directed towards Ari Emmanuel who had been urging businesses to cut ties with Kanye after his remarks.

Adidas finally closed Yeezy’s deal with Kanye after pressure from bigger companies such as Balenciaga and Foot Locker to end all business with Kanye. Adidas put out a statement that read, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”

Their statement also spoke up about how Kanye’s comments had been dangerous and hateful. Kanye, however, had previously boasted that the company would not stop working with him despite his controversial remarks. According to Forbes, the drop from business with Adidas meant that Kanye was no longer a billionaire and his net worth had dropped down to $400m.

Kanye’s claim of losing $2bn in one day is a little hard to believe since the rapper has been known to exaggerate his wealth before. His antisemitic comments included an incident where he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt. Organizations distanced themselves from Kanye and many places such as Madame Tussauds who removed his wax statue.

However, some brands are still working with Kanye such as Spotify whose owner claims that his music will remain on the platform however he condemns the wrongful things that Kanye has said.