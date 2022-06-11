Kanye West broke up with his lover after several months of a relationship

Rapper Kanye West broke up with his lover after several months of the relationship.

45-year-old Rapper Kanye West broke up with his lover, 24-year-old model Chaney Jones , a few months after starting a relationship. It is reported by TMZ.

According to an insider, the couple ended their relationship after a joint trip to Japan. The other day, the performer was already seen with another girl in the cinema.

West and Jones began dating in February of this year when the actor broke up with actress Julia Fox. During these few months, the rapper repeatedly went out with a new girl, and the 24-year-old model got a tattoo with the name of her lover on her wrist.

On the network, many users accused Cheney of imitating the singer's ex-wife, TV star Kim Kardashian; however, the model said that she had never resorted to the help of plastic surgeons and did not try to change her appearance.

The girl added that she works in an organization to promote the psychological health of people and also received a master's degree from the university.

Earlier it became known about the breakup of American singer Billy Eilish with 30-year-old lover Matthew Worth amid rumors of his infidelity. The 30-year-old actor was often accused of cheating on his lover. However, Worth stated that "no one cheated on anyone."

In his stories, the actor also addressed the haters: "Spreading rumors and lying on the Internet is dangerous. Thousands of people waste their time writing disgusting things about people they will never know. It's the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life."

Matthew Tyler Vorce and Billie Eilish allegedly started dating in 2021. They did not advertise their personal lives. The singer has not yet commented on the breakup.