Kanye West Admits To Never Reading A Book Throughout His Life After Only Recently Opening His Own School

Most billionaires are adamant that reading is a crucial habit to becoming successful and helps one expand their mind in a positive way, but as he always is, Kanye West is different from the majority.

The billionaire musician/businessman recently appeared on the Alo Mind Full podcast and during the episode the conversation came around to the subject of reading, upon which Kanye admitted that he has never read a book in his life and he actually prefers talking to reading. He made his point clear by comparing the two activities to food items, in the following words:

“I actually haven’t read any book. Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.”

The remark is just a tad bit controversial given the fact that the producer and rapper recently opened his own school in California. The private school is named the Donda academy after Kanye's mother Donda West.

The school is not accredited at the moment but here is what is known about the school so far.

The school offers core classes of language arts, math and science in addition to lunch, recess and enrichment courses such as visual art, film, choir and even parkour!

The "Who We Are" section of the school's website reads as follows:

“Using an ethic of integrity and care, Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving,”

In a controversial report from the Rolling Stone it was revealed that parents who wanted to send their children to the Donda Academy had to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Controversy follows the billionaire wherever he goes so his statement and the reports about his school are not entirely news however, what could possibly be going on in a private school that would require the signing of a non-disclosure agreement?