Kandi Burruss' Night Out With The Girls Has Fans Cheering For Them

Kandi Burruss shared some pics from a night out with her girls and fans cannot have enough of the ladies. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'I’ve been getting my life all week! Last night was no different. Loving the vibes with @drewsidora @yandysmith & @sanyarichiross!' Kandi said.

Someone said: 'How do you do it Kandi Multiple businesses and a social life.'

A commenter posted this: 'I see Sanya and Drew made up….Y’all all look beautiful tho.' One other follower said: 'Oh shoot I though you guy quadruplets.'

A fan posted: 'I’m so glad you enjoyed your birthday @kandi.' A fan said the following: 'Everyone who reads this message will no longer be alone.'

Porsha Williams celebrated the birthday of Kandi Burruss . Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

''Happy birthday! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true. - @kandi' Porsha said for Kandi.

Someone else said: 'happy birthday to the inventor of scrubs. HAPPY NATIONAL BURRUSS DAY,' and a commenter posted this: 'Look at her looking how she looking.... now @porsha4real they eating on these bday pic 1st @shameamorton now @kandi ... so I know sis when urs hit I'm expecting u to eat and leave no crumbs.'

More fans hopped in the comments and praised both Porsha and Kandi. People wished Kandi for her birthday all the best.

Kandi Burruss is praising a fancy restaurant that has been opened by Yandy Smith. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'A week ago today my girl @yandysmith & @mendeecees opened their new restaurant in AtL @dancincrepeatl! Congratulations fam!!!! Love y’all! Keep winning!' Kandi said.

Kandi's fans offer her love via the comments.