Kandi Burruss is praising Jussie Smollett via her IG account. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

'Today @bboybluesthefilm is available to watch on @betplus!!!!! The movie is soooooo good! @jussiesmollett did an amazing job directing! The cast did a great job as well. Jussie & my girl @monascottyoung are producers on the movie. Tune in!' Kandi captioned her post.

Jussie hopped in the comments and left this message: 'Love you so much @kandi. Thank you for showing up and always showing so much love.'

Someone said: 'You really support everybody! Love that for you! Hate that for Marlo!' and a follower said: 'OK we'll check Juicy.... I mean Jussie out.. Definitely to support you.'

Kandi has been making headlines a lot lately. Check out the latest news about her that we revealed a few days ago.

Kandi Burruss has a new Speak on It episode out. Check out her post about this here.

'Right after #RHOA… head over to @kandi online for my turn to #SpeakOnIt. Had sooooo much fun talking about why Kandi was me at first and all the moments I forgot about tonight’s episode It’s #LinkInBio #RHOA,' Kandi said.

Someone said: 'anya has fake beef with Drew she’s showing off for the other ladies,' and a commenter posted this: 'Sanya has to flip it on Drew to fit in..she has no storyline…get her off the show.'

One fan said: 'I can’t watch this type of Groupie Behavior, where everyone gets on the same person it’s so tacky,' and a follower said: 'Seems like you are trying to create a storyline by attacking Drew. Just seemed like a stretch. Not a good look.'