Politics

Kamala Harris Criticizes Biden And Walz In Revealing New Book

By Frank Andresen
Sep 19, 2025 7:54 PM
In a public critique so stunning, she seems to have opened the war wounds: against the President, Democratic ticket, from Joe Biden to Tim Walz, and Karine Jean-Pierre in her newly published memoirs. These memoirs reveal internal strife inside the campaign, second-guessing decisions made about personnel, as well as doubts seeded in some of their minds throughout the 2024 election cycle that ended now in defeat.

These revelations, as presented by Watters, were dissected and placed under a very hot spotlight. Watters claimed that Harris stated in her book that she had wanted Pete Buttigieg as a running mate initially versus Tim Walz, but in the end, she ended up rejecting the idea, feeling that the public would simply not be able to accept “a black woman married to a Jewish man paired with a gay man.” She said that she wrote that the choice was just “too big of a risk” though she felt he would have been “an ideal partner.”

The memoirs also recount how, just before Harris’s debate with Donald Trump, Biden called her and got so angry at some point that he allegedly accused her of bad-mouthing him to Philadelphia power brokers. It rattled her, the book says, and the distraction couldn’t have come at a worse time in the campaign for debate prep.

Then came the insults for the White House communication team: Specifically naming Karine Jean-Pierre, Harris alleges that the communications team did not defend her well against personal attacks and negative media coverage coming from the administration. In particular, complaints of her being a “DEI hire,” despite being very qualified. This has led to questions about her future political ambitions. The situation also raises concerns about the administration’s transparency.

