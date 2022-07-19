Kaia Jordan Gerber Sticks To Tried-And-True Fashion Formulas And Avoids Experimenting With Her Appearance In Daily Life

Like many celebrities, she frequently borrows sweatshirts from her boyfriend to pair with her cycling shorts, and she emulates her mother's 1990s style by pairing leather jackets with straight jeans the model has developed a strong friendship with the brand.

Instead, the famous person opted for the coziest pair of woolen pants with a rubber band, a cut T-shirt, sneakers, and a puffy shirt, which She either got from her father's closet or acquired from her partner Austin Butler, for a stroll around New York with her pet Milo.

Gerber, in the forthcoming television series Mrs. American Pie is currently in the planning stages. The main character of the show will be a woman who struggles to fit into Palm Beach's elite society in the 1970s.

The same problems that confound us now are addressed in the series, claims Deadline: "Who deserves a place at the table, how do you obtain a seat at the table, and what will you pay to get there?"

The actor will play Mitzi, a beautician who resides in the popular getaway location. Kristen Wiig, who is slated to play Maxine Simmons, will serve as the show's host.

Ricky Martin, Allison Janney, and Laura Dern are among the show's other cast members.

The first season of Mrs. American Pie will have ten episodes and will, at some point in the future, make its streaming debut on Apple TV+. Sister Cities, a 2016 television film, marked Gerber's acting debut.

Throughout her adolescent years, she continued to participate in a number of music videos for various musicians. For the first season of American Horror Stories, which debuted in July of last year, the model was later cast as Ruby.

Advertisement

The celebrity later had an appearance as Kendall Carr in the 2021 film American Horror Story: Double Feature.