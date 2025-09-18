Instagram/@mejustinelupe

The BAFTA-brunch affair saw an array of talented guests in their finest attires. Appreciation was given by the actress to the organizers and the glam team for her put-together look. Justine’s attendance at this big-ticket event further adds to her growing presence into the entertainment industry’s award-season.

Lupe posted an extremely posh expression on Instagram, saying the following as a caption to a photo from the event: “💋@baftaus brunch🌹thanks for having me! 🙏 @thombrowne @barbdoeshair @rebeccarams @muatraceylevy.” The shoutout clearly gives away that she was red carpet-ready, wearing designs of Thom Browne, profuse artistry for hair, and divine beauty for makeup.

The gathering occurs under the general umbrella of all the esteemed BAFTA activities usually graced by nominees, presenters, and upcoming actors in film and television. Being an attendee of such gatherings indicates Lupe’s acknowledgment from the industry, alongside critical acclaim, following her interrupted rise ever since her big breakout being Willa Ferreyza on HBO Giant Succession.

The fans had almost simultaneously erupted with support and praise for her look. Another user said, “The waves are awesome. Good choice!” referring to the way those highlights set off the entire look.

In reply, another user remarked about an intense family resemblance: “You so look like your mother!”—a deeply personal comment, also warmly received, indicating how followers feel some degree of intimate connection with this actress.

With few exceptions, most reactions were not all fun and happiness. A somewhat emotional and disturbing reaction commented, “Reply to me else I will cut my veins.” Such comments are a grim reminder of how fierce-and at times disturbing-parasocial relationships can get between celebrities and the audience on the Internet.

On the other hand, an excited fan from abroad said, “Hello Justin, love ur acting would you ever come to Slovakia please reply would mean a lot to me”—showing the international reach of Lupe’s acting and the hopeful anticipation of elation worldwide.

Lupe has often moved through life with a combination of professional grace and easy charm, be it on-set or on the red carpet. Her style usually tends toward the classic and tailored, an ideal choice for an actress who admires the refinement and sophistication of Thom Browne.

A BAFTA brunch is not just a social occasion-it’s networking, gaining public visibility, and part of the whole awards ecosystem that cast and future career openings are tied into. For Lupe, another feather in the cap of a child of theater-who-has-made-it-in-TV and film.

Unglamorous layers are projected to continue unfolding in the post-Succession career of Lupe, heralding projects that will gladly reap the benefits of the stature and credibility she attained from the darling show. Lupe is among those actors who balance celebrity alongside a real dedication to the craft whenever they get to award shows, back to work, or interact with their followers online.

What the BAFTA occasion and the various reactions of Justine Lupe’s fans testified to is her ascending status in Tinseltown and the common relatability that endears her to the masses all over the world.