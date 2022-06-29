Justin Bieber's first outing since he announced his illness

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were spotted together for the first time since the artist was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Pop star Justin Bieber has been spotted for the first time since he was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin landed in Los Angeles with his wife, Hailey. The couple rested in the Bahamas now; the rapper is actively engaged in his recovery.

Justin was wearing a white sweatshirt and hot pink sweatpants. He completed the look with a baseball cap and silver sunglasses. At the same time, Hailey was wearing a dark jacket.

Recall that the 28-year-old musician announced that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in early June.

Prior to the announcement, Bieber had postponed several concerts due to illness. Bieber explained some of the symptoms in a video posted to social media:

"As you can see, that eye doesn't blink, I can't smile with that side of my face, that nostril doesn't move," he said, pointing to facial features that barely moved when he tried to blink and smile.

In a previous post, Justin had to reschedule the Toronto concert as part of his Justice Tour. As a result, Hailey Bieber 's husband looked very tired and upset.

The artist noted that the doctors insisted on making such a decision, and he admitted that he was ashamed and hurt that he would not be able to meet with his fans.

Justin wrote that he loves everyone very much and will try to rest and restore his strength as quickly as possible. "I did everything to get better, but my illness is getting worse," Justin said.

Recently, model Hailey Bieber, beloved of Justin Bieber, spoke for the first time about her condition after experiencing a micro stroke.

Advertisement

Hailey admitted that on March 10 of this year, she felt a "strange sensation" in her right hand: the tips of her fingers were numb.