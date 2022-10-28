Just A Few Hours After Closing, Kanye West's Donda Academy Is Back For Business Again

Kanye West's Donda Academy has resurfaced with a vengeance only a few hours after declaring that it would be closing permanently. The school in Simi Valley, California, asked its faculty and parents in an email sent out late on Wednesday night to gather for a time of worship on Thursday morning in preparation for the homecoming of Donda Academy.

We have been able to get back on our feet thanks to the support of our families and the people in our neighborhood. TMZ was able to get the message, which continued. The descendants of Donda are going to bring about a revolution!

I'm sorry for the delayed response to your email! The message came to an end. We'll see each other bright and early! A notification from Donda Academy's principal, Jason Angell, informing students and staff of the school's closure due to the anti-Semitism crisis at West was distributed approximately four hours earlier.

The Founder of Donda Academy has decided that the school will remain closed for the balance of the 2022-2023 academic year, and the closure will take effect instantly, according to the email. As a result, THERE WILL BE NO SCHOOL ON MONDAY.

The message went on to outline intentions to help all families during this transition, stating that the school intends to start over in September 2023.

West, who is now 45 years old, launched the organization in August and chose to honor his late mother by giving it her name. Donda West underwent plastic surgery in the years leading up to her death in November 2007, when she was 58.

Next month, the rapper announced that he and Kim Kardashian were enrolling their four children (North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3) in the private school Donda Academy.

The Grammy Award winner texted his wife, who is 42 years old, to let her know about his proposal, in which he suggested that their children attend his K-12 school in addition to the private school they are currently attending.

Later in September, West claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post that he and the reality star had a productive conversation about his kids' educational futures.