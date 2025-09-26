June Shannon Reveals Her Secret Orange Dreamsicle Protein Dessert Recipe

Instagram/@mamajune

When she spoke about a healthy desert free of heavy proteins and sugars that she enjoys, Mama June of reality-TV’s viewership-opulence asked about the complementary protein-rich Jell-O fluff she prepares to chide away the sugar craving in her dairy-free, gluten-free diet. In a colorful video, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star explained her homemade treat and talked about her maintenance lifestyle changes over the past year. With how hard she had kept her weight off, at least now, there’s a fine line between longtime issues diet-wise and easy and adaptable recipes.

In an expressive manner, Shannon led viewers through the making of what she termed jello protein fluffs. The recipe is rather straightforward: one box of sugar-free orange Jell-O dissolved in one cup of boiling water. The special protein kick comes with the addition of three plant protein pudding cups, each varying in protein content of anywhere between 11 and 13 grams. After mixing, pour into a pan and chill for several hours to set. She concludes enthusiastically: “It tastes just like an orange dream sickle, and 50 grams of protein for the entire pan, which is around 400 calories.”

The post about Shannon was far from merely sharing a recipe; it is more of a candid admission into her battles with weight and confidence and self-esteem issues. She assured that having a permanent change in lifestyle did not mean you never eat treats; it means that you treat yourself wisely. “You just gotta find different ways and better ways to do it,” she said, revealing with the viewers that she had a big sweet tooth herself. She described the journey as a shared one with her followers, inviting them to send their own anti-inflammatory treats and recipes to let them know that they are not alone in these battles.

The fan base gave their almost immediate reaction that varied greatly from comments full of excitement about trying different spins of the recipe to scathing criticism. One commenter had given an alternative way and one similar to this: “Blend a Nurri Protein shake with any flavor sugar free pudding mix & some fruit boom! Over 30grams Protein!” This kind of sharing was exactly the environment Shannon wanted to foster.

That vibrant aura Shannon exuded soon became the topic of another assertion. Viewers [and fans] had many jokes about Mama June’s loud and fiery voice behind-the-scenes. One stated, “Let’s use our indoor voice mama June;” while another added, “I can hear this video and the sound isn’t even on.” One questioned, “My goodness. Why are you screaming???” while the other speculated it might be because of “hearing loss.”

These comments speak of basic misunderstandings with gelatin-containing products, even from people on the pathways of particular diets. More substantive debates, though, broke out over the recipe itself; most of the conversation stemmed from her usage of the hashtags #plantbased and #vegan. One follower pointed out the huge contradiction with: “I love it but Jello is not plant based.” Another followed with a very detailed explanation: “I’m not sure why you’re tagging plant-based. Do you know what gelatin (ie Jell-O) is made of? The stuff that isn’t good enough to make hot dogs with – hooves, bones, basically anything with cartilage in it… your recipe is not plant based nor vegan.”

Then there were side issues that ingredients brought up. “I would love to try this but I don’t want the chemicals in the jello 😩 Trying my best to live chemical free,” said one health-conscious user; meanwhile, a couple of users simply wanted to stir things up with the following: “What are in the round packages?” and “So is the cups that you’re showing after the Jell-O is that yogurt or what?”

Amidst the response, many drew motivation from Shannon’s wider call for personal responsibility. One user commented in support to her reacting, “In all honesty I personally would not eat Jello but I absolutely do love a few things you said…1) you have to want it bad enough & 2)I am in control. LOVE 💗 that!” This is exactly what Shannon was trying to express-the core of realizing that change depends on the mindset and will of the one acting.

June Shannon's post had the power to pair together culinary life hacks with a deeply moving testimonial of her life. While the conversation concerning the recipe clarified a few diet-related technicalities, overall, the engagement points to a willing crowd eager to share tips and uplift each other. June's transformation is still a living testament to working in balance: discover the new version of the classic indulgence.