June Shannon And Justin Stun In Rare Dressy Outing For Fort Worth Prom

Austin-based model Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud are living their best happy life in glitz that ought to inspire any reality star. Pictures being circulated and shared by Mama June on social media show the couple attending some kind of prom-themed event in Fort Worth, Texas. The caption implies that, of course, Shannon does give herself time to get styled and glam for events; most days, however, she prefers to simply go along with comfy clothes and throw her hair back.

The post showed Shannon and Stroud looking polished and happy together. Many followers were flabbergasted at the transition of Mama June from casual to glam look. Some of Shannon’s hashtags, like #DressUp, #PromDate, and #OOTD (Outfit Of The Day), actually suggest an occasion worth cherishing.

The comment section was filled with support and admiration. “So happy for you, God brought you a good man!” said one; “Looking great and looking happy! 💖,” said another, and pretty much summed up the sentiments expressed in most of the comments.

Some comments announced how good Austin had been for Shannon’s life. “Justin has been so good for you!” exclaimed one fan, with another replying to concur. This attests to just how aware the public are of Shannon’s relationship journey and their support of her current partner.

Some comments were not entirely relationship-oriented, however. Some fans commented on June’s fashion; one read, “I really love the darker blonde on you!” shortly followed by another saying, “Look beautiful June love your outfit.” The overall tone was positive, with several comments calling the couple “fabulous” and urging them to “Enjoy life.”

Amongst the congratulation messages, a few comments stood out from their own perspective, with one user curiously commenting, “Never realized that you have a big head😮,” and another questioning the prom attire choices by saying, “Wasn’t it a prom you should have wore a dress or a gown I mean and he should have wore a suit.”

The most heartfelt response came from a fan who emphasized comfort: “Momma June, I agree with you!!! I like to get all dressed up too, but I also like to be like you in my pj’s a lot and there is nothing wrong with that.” The commentator went on further and invited Shannon to Springfield Illinois, a means of emphasizing how relatable and authentic she is to her audience.

Though critical comments managed to creep in, the huge parade of praise was geared towards Shannon’s ability to be glammed up for special occasions yet remain comfy in her daytime life. This can be viewed as one more chapter in Shannon’s public saga, happy, glammed up for a night out in Fort Worth, with her plus one in tow. In other news, June Shannon has been open about her family’s struggles, including celebrating a family dinner in Denver for Alana and Anna’s birthday. She recently made a major announcement to shut down cancellation rumors and shared a heartfelt Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell memory in an emotional tribute. Shannon also sparked a debate over tipping DoorDash drivers.