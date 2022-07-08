Julia Roberts understands the secret to a happy marriage, and it's not by chance that she mentioned gentle displays of affection

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary. The 54-year-old Hollywood actress congratulated her 53-year-old husband with a rare kiss photo.

The star of the film "Pretty Woman" unveiled a touching frame. The picture shows Julia kissing Danny. The actress also dedicated lovely lines to her husband.

"For twenty years, I can't stop smiling and kissing you," Roberts admitted. The rom-com star knows the secret to a happy marriage, and it's not by chance that she mentioned gentle displays of affection.

For Julia, nothing is more important than kisses. The actress is sure that they contain the main meaning of love.

Daniel Moder and Julia met on the set of The Mexican in 2000.

Then the future husband, Roberts, worked as an assistant operator. The actress immediately noticed a handsome man. According to Julia, she always dreamed of a quiet life, far from the red carpet and other Hollywood fuss.

After some time, lovers began to be noticed either in Los Angeles, where Moder lived or in New Mexico, where Roberts lived. On July 4, 2002, Julia and Danny got married at the actress's ranch. The wedding took place in a close family circle.

Two years later, the happy couple became parents of twins. Julia gave birth to Finneas and Hazel. Three years later, the eternally in love movie stars had a son, who was named Henry.

In a previous post, The star also stressed the need to confess love and talk about feelings. "If you haven't seen each other for a long time, don't forget to say that you missed you and we're waiting for the moment when you hug your loved one again. It's damn cute and nice," said Julia.

Roberts and Moder have a beautiful Hollywood love story that has been going on for over 20 years. They completed on the set of The Mexican, where Julia played the female lead.