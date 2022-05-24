Julia Roberts presented the Trophée Chopard 2022 to rising film stars. As part of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, a gala dinner was held at which the famous friend of the House of Chopard presented actors Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden with the coveted Trophée Chopard 2022 statuettes.

The history of Trophée Chopard began over 20 years ago. In 2001, at the initiative of Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard, at a special ceremony included in the official program of the Cannes Film Festival, the prize was awarded for the first time to an aspiring talented actress and actor. The Trophée Chopard award symbolizes the boundless support given to the "seventh art" by the jewelry company, a traditional partner of the Cannes Film Festival for 25 years.

This year's winners of the prizes, presented by the House of Chopard's famous friend Julia Roberts, are Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden. Sheila Atim is a Ugandan-British actress, composer, and playwright. Jack Lowden is a Scottish theater, film, and television actor; you may know him from his role as Nikolai Rostov in the BBC mini-series War and Peace. The first to congratulate them was Pierre Lescure (festival president), Thierry Fremaux (general director of the festival), and Caroline and Karl-Friedrich Scheufele (co-presidents of Chopard).

Among the other guests of the evening were Lashana Lynch, Rebecca Hall, William Abadi, Rossi De Palma, and other actors, directors, and members of the Cannes 2022 jury. In a previous post, Actress, philanthropist, and face of the new Chopard Happy Diamonds campaign dedicated to the joys of life, Julia Roberts is sincerely grateful for the opportunity to share her thoughts and beliefs with others: "After all, not all women can afford it." We are glad that this time, what she thinks about and what she values, she told us.