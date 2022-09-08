Julia Roberts Is Wearing A Gown Adorned With The Initials Of Her Spouse And Kids

The Oscar-winning actress, who is married to actor Daniel Moder , 53, attended the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday while donning just one Alexander McQueen gown emblazoned with the crystallized initial letter of her three children: Henry, 15, and the twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, who are her 15-year-old and 17-year-old sons. In regards to the letters, Roberts honored her children by including the dates and years of their birth.

The floor-length black lace dress was also imprinted with nostalgic designs honoring Moder, like a combination of the couple's names and the year "2002," the year they got married.

The phrases Hope, Darling, and Love, as well as an illustration of an arrow-struck heart, nodded to her family of four in other graffitied drawings.

The 54-year-old Roberts matched the handmade piece with a black, single-buttoned blazer from the same British brand. She met with co-star and co-producer of Ticket to Paradise, George Clooney, on the red carpet. Clooney joined the screening with his wife, Amal.

The pair also looked their best, with her wearing a pale turquoise slip dress with a sparkly chevron design and him donning a dapper navy suit, along with Cartier jewelry. The duo was photographed appreciating Roberts' touching ensemble, which was fashioned by Elizabeth Stewart, in between their respective photo opportunities.

Roberts has always been transparent about her enduring connection with family. She now wears the names of her loved ones on her clothes in addition to wearing her heart on her sleeve. The Gaslit actress contrasted her ardent love for movies to her longstanding affection for Molder in a speech she gave in May at the Chopard Trophée Dinner hosted at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

She made a statement during the ceremony, presenting awards to performers Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden, saying that this was about movies, her second love in life to her husband.

The longstanding couple's 20th wedding anniversary was in July, and according to Roberts, it was a reason to smooch.