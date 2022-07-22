Julia Fox Wore An Outfit That Was very Short And Had A Surprise

After a brief relationship with Kanye West , Julia Fox rose to fame. And each exit helps her cement her position as one of the major trendsetters.

Initially, the actress' crazy fashion sense was referred to as the rapper's brilliance. However, Julia's old photos show that she frequently wore fairly direct attire even before meeting with the singer. Fox has recently become less timid.

She recently showed up on the streets of New York dressed in an ensemble by Alexander Wang that caught everyone's attention.

This clothing appeared to be a jumpsuit from the back while appearing to be a mix of a leather vest and a microskirt from the front.

By the way, the designer wore this ensemble with tall denim boots during the collection's exhibition. Julia made the decision to style it similarly.

True, she opted for a lighter style of knee-high shoes rather than thigh-highs like Wang.

"Julia wanted to shatter the milestone for the shortest dresses?" "I applaud her bravery and self-confidence," and "Julia wears fantastic outfits. She might even check herself in the mirror before leaving, I wonder.

Having been married for three years to Brooklyn-based private pilot Peter Artemiev, Fox has a 17-month-old kid named Valentino. Their marriage was terminated last year.

The No Sudden Move actress' next memoir-style "work of art" book, which is "half done" and should hit shelves in the near future, will not feature Kanye "Ye" West, her ex-boyfriend.