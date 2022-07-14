Julia Fox Left Fashion Week Due To Her Son's Valentino Injury

32-year-old Julia Fox had to urgently return to America. The one-year-old son of the model was injured while his mother was away.

The former lover of Kanye West has become one of the brightest stars of Paris Fashion Week. A lover of bold experiments with appearance shone in fantasy images.

However, for the young mother, this time, the fashion marathon ended faster than she herself expected.

Julia had to return home for the sake of her son Valentino.

The boy was born in the marriage of a star and private aviation pilot Pyotr Artemyev.

The couple lived in marriage for three years: they broke up at the end of 2021. The model flew from Paris to New York to be with the baby.

As it turned out, the boy fell and broke his forehead: he needed stitches. The star mother showed a picture of the injured son: he licked the lollipop with appetite.

"Hurriedly returned from Paris because of 5 stitches and a lollipop," Julia commented with humor.

Fans supported the former beloved Kanye West. "Oh, these kids, you won't get bored with them," "What a sweet baby, you can give up everything for this," "Poor boy, you must have missed your mother," "I always forget that you have such a handsome son, show him more often," bloggers write.

Julia Fox has long been dubbed the queen of outrageous. The star makes bold images, which only the most daring dare to repeat. Model without a shadow of embarrassment walks around the city without underwear.

In a previous post, 32-year-old Julia Fox got into the lenses of the paparazzi in a daring way. The actress has relied on aggressive sexuality.

The former lover of Kanye West loves to experiment with style. Julia chooses the most unimaginable images, which not everyone dares to repeat. At the same time, the star often creates her own outfits herself.