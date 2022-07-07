Julia Fox, in an illusion dress, almost eclipsed all the models at the Iris Van Herpen show

The actress again surprised fans with the choice of a bizarre outfit

The Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture show took place in Paris, which, of course, was attended by many celebrities. However, the main star of the evening can clearly be called Julia Fox .

The 32-year-old ex-lover of Kanye West chose an illusion dress that was created by this fashion house. And because of this, she was looked at almost more often than the models demonstrating a couture collection.

The complex outfit, cut from transparent tulle, thin plates, and perforated and pleated fabric, created a unique optical illusion in itself. That is why Julia almost completely abandoned jewelry, leaving only laconic earrings.

By the way, Fox's beauty image this time was also quite minimalistic, which is completely unlike her. Whitened eyebrows, even skin tone, neat arrows-we still remember with a shudder that "panda" makeup, which for a while became the hallmark of the actress.

Interestingly, at Fashion Week in January, when Julia was dating Kanye, she attended the Schiaparelli show, but this time the star chose to ignore it.

However, such an outfit still looks much more appropriate at the presentation of Iris Van Herpen.

Later on the trip, West dressed his museum in the style of the e Rick Owens worn by his ex-wife Kim Kardashian - and even repaired his smoky black eye.

Although the "Donda" rapper gave the actress a gift - in addition to five of her friends - a Birkin bag on her birthday on her return from the city of love, their relationship remained short-lived.

Advertisement

The two broke up before Valentine's Day. Despite their divisions, Fox's fashion career began only after his separation from the West, which is notorious for its women's clothing.