Julia Fox Claimed That She Never Advised Parents To Let Their Kids Work

This week, Julia Fox recommended parents give their children cleaning supplies rather than toys, and she was compelled to defend her remarks.

Oh my god, you guys are doing just as I described when I argued that young people should be employed. I didn't actually say that. The 32-year-old mother of one remarked in a Tiktok video on Tuesday that children need to learn skills.

"Listen, there's a reason why, notably in public schools, they don't teach children trades or any marketable skills like sewing, constructing stuff, or producing food, you know, like fundamental s-t. They want to keep people ignorant, so they will have to go pay for it.

The "Uncut Gems" actor went on to describe the response to her remarks as "wild," and she added that raising her 19-month-old son Valentino has forced her to adopt a more feminist perspective.

The former muse of Kanye West told her fans, "I don't want him to assume that women will just mop up after him and do everything for him, especially when I have a son." "I have witnessed that throughout my entire life, including in my own family, and that is unacceptable to me."

Her justification comes a day after the actress informed her 1.5 million TikTok followers that "the idea of childhood was established as a gimmick to entice parents to spend a lot of money on s-t that's not really learning your kid anything."

Fox claimed that her kid, whom she had with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev, "doesn't care for his toys" and is "more engaged" in the things she is doing.

This led the actress to advise her followers to "get their kid a mini-mop and mini-broom" in order to instill life skills in them at a young age.

Fans quickly made fun of the actress' comments, but she handled it well and even made light of the incident on her Instagram Stories.