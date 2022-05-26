Jordyn Woods Pays A Visit At The White House

Jordyn Woods went to the White House and fans cannot be prouder of her. Check out the pics that The Shade Room shared below.

Someone said: 'That baby doing thangs and meeting people,' and a commenter posted this: 'Oh Kamala was there? Thought she’d still be in hiding.'

A fan said: 'They just be inviting everyone to that raggedy house,' and one other follower posted this: 'its the fact yall letting these politicians play in yall face like they really changed anything ?'

One other follower said: 'Signing documents without actual execution of the said plan is utterly ridiculous! Not impressed,' and a fan posted this: 'I would like to know..why did she get invited to the White House?'

Someone else said: 'Kamala outside now. Haven’t seen her since she was sworn in.'

Jordyn Woods looks amazing in a Fashion Nova dress and she managed to impress a lot of fans and followers. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'Jordyn Woods bodied this @FashionNova look! Head to @FashionNova & search "Statement Moment Velvet Midi Dress” #FashionNovaPartner.'

Jordyn Woods is addressing new guilty pleasure in a new video. Check out the funny addiction that she is talking about.

'make my matcha latte with me. I have an addiction to matcha and I had to stop going to Starbucks every day I learned to make it at home and I love it because I get to know exactly what goes in it, including how much sugar. I’ve been learning so much more about my body and nutrition and learning to make some of the things you love at home can be a big game changer! Are you team matcha or coffee? Let me know in the comments,' she wrote.