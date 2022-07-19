Jordan Peele Talks About Possibility Of Get Out Sequel

Jordan Peele began his career as one-half of the comedic duo, Key and Peele but since has branched into directing Horror movies and has had a significant amount of success in the area so far. His first attempt in the genre was 2017s Get Out starring Daniel Kaluuya which went on to become a commercial and critical hit, attaining the status of a modern classic in the genre.

Get Out managed to rake in a whopping $255 million around the world while the movie was made on a budget of a mere $4.5 million.

The plot of the movie follows Chris (played by Daniel Kaluuya), a black man who goes to his white girlfriend's parent's house for a holiday but realizes that his presence there was planned by his girlfriend and had a very sinister reason behind it. The film opened up avenues for Jordan Peele who ended up making another classic in the genre called Us in 2019 starring Lupita Nyong'o, Elizabeth Moss, and Winston Duke.

While Peele continues to work on new projects such as his upcoming filming called Nope which once again stars Daniel Kaluuya, the fans have been speculating about the possibility of a Get Out Sequel and after much speculations, Jordan Peele has commented on the matter, keeping the hope for a sequel alive. His exact comment on the matter is as follows

"I do get asked that a lot. Never say never. There’s certainly a lot to talk about left. We’ll see."

As Peele himself has said in the comment, the plot of the movie left much room for a potential sequel.

Peele hasn't announced any involvement in any projects after the release of Nope just yet but fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that the incredibly talented director turns his attention toward the movie that got him his well-deserved spot in the limelight.

Actor Daniel Kaluuya hasn't said anything regarding returning for a sequel of the movie, but his appearance in Nope marks his second time working with Jordan Peele, showing that he enjoys the work of the director very much.