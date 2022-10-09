JoJo Siwa Claims That Jenna Dewan Was Instrumental In JoJo Siwa Coming Out As Homosexual

In a video shared to TikTok this week, JoJo Siwa credited Jenna Dewan with playing a role in her coming out as gay.

The 19-year-old Boomerang singer freestyle rapped, "She did a nice Magic Mike number," referring to Dewan's rendition of Pony from an episode of Lip Sync Battle.

I think I watched it at least thrice a day. Poor little me, she didn't even realize she was gay. Later, Dewan, 41, tweeted a video in which she and Siwa sang a duet to Siwa's narrative of her coming out as homosexual.

I can't remember when I was more honored than now, Jojo. 😘😘😘 This is what the Step Up star wrote as the caption for the video: Siwa said in her video that the song Cool for the Summer by Demi Lovato was a catalyst for her realization that she didn't want to date guys.

I loved it and listened to it constantly when I was younger, but I only realize its full significance now. A judge on the show So You Think You Can Dance rapped about it. Lovato, now 30, has hinted that her bisexuality may be the subject of her 2015 hit song.

The song's lyrics say this: Feel free to share your preferences and desires with me. I'm intrigued as well. Please correct me if I'm wrong; if I'm right, I don't mind. I'm good at keeping a secret. How about you?

Coyly responding, "I'm not confirming, and I'm not denying," Lovato has once questioned if the song was about her sexuality. All of my pieces are autobiographical. Attempting new things is fine by me.

Siwa wrapped up her TikTok storytime by recounting her first date, which occurred to be with a man. She rapped about how she didn't want sex with him because she found the idea repulsive. When I realized this, I also realized that women are my forte.