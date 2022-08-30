Johnny Depp Makes A Surprise Appearance At The MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are often full of controversial and hilarious moments and this year was no different.

One of the most controversial and hilarious moments was when Johnny Depp made an appearance... sort of.

Johnny didn't physically show up to the awards but rather his face was digitally projected into the helmet of the moon person or astronaut.

It was an unusual thing for Johnny to have done but Johnny leaned into the bizarreness of it and made jokes at his own expense, saying, “And you know what? I needed the work. I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes…. Any old thing you need.”

Johnny is obviously referring to the fact that his highly busy career of an A-list actor came to a halt after the recent controversy with his ex-wife Amber Heard, where she accused him of domestic violence but Johnny took her to court and won the Jury's decision after week of a much televised trial.

After the decision was given in Johnny's favor, some believed that Johnny's career would return back to normal while others believed that Johnny was done for good and that is clearly what Johnny is referring to with the hilarious skit here.

However, that couldn't be farther from the truth as Johnny has recently landed both an acting role and a directing position where he'll be directing for the first time in his career.

Some people were not happy with Johnny's appearance at the VMAs and among them was obviously, Amber Heard's sister Whitney, who criticized MTV saying:

“You’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters.”

While it seems like Johnny's legal troubles are behind him, according to recent reports, Amber Heard has hired a new team of lawyers and is planning to appeal against the decision taken in Johnny's favor. How matters will unfold going forward, only time will tell.