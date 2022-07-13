The 59-year-old Hollywood actor has allocated a colossal sum from the budget of his own organization.

Vanessa Paradis' ex-husband donated almost $800,000 through the sale of NFTs. Depp's Never Fear Truth community divided the money between the funds of children's hospitals in Perth, London, and Los Angeles.

The Perth Children's Hospital Foundation thanked the NFT community for their generosity. "Thank you very much for supporting sick children; it is very important for us.

The funds received will have a significant impact on supporting families and the kids themselves," the management of the institution assured.

Johnny Depp's organization Never Faith Truth commented on the actor's decision. " Johnny Depp 's NFT sale has always been for the benefit of charities and all those in need," Never Faith Truth noted.

The donation came a month after the high-profile legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended.

The actor who played in the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean" won a libel case and is waiting for compensation from his ex-wife.

During the trial, it was revealed that Heard had not kept her promise to donate $3.5 million to charity. However, she had previously informed the High Court that she had done so.

In 2018, Amber revealed on RTL Late Night that she donated $7 million. However, after checking, it turned out that there were no admissions to Los Angeles hospitals.

In a previous post, A jury found Amber Heard guilty. The ex-wife of Johnny Depp gave false testimony in court about the violence of the actor.

The trial, which lasted more than a month, ended tonight. The jury discussed the verdict for three days and made a final decision - they ruled that Amber Heard slandered Johnny Depp in court.

Experts have called a slanderous article published by the ex-wife of a Hollywood actor in The Washington Post.

Johnny was not present at the court session, unlike Amber. She lowered her head during the sentencing. The Aquaman star will now have to pay his ex-husband $15 million for defamation.