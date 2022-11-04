Johnny Depp Is Scheduled To Appear On Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Performance As A Special Guest

It has been rumored that Rihanna has engaged the assistance of a very famous A-lister to make her forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show the most talked-about one to date.

According to TMZ, the "Lift Me Up" hitmaker's next concert on November 9, which will make its premiere on Prime Video, will feature Johnny Depp as a unique guest performer.

According to the sources that spoke to the media outlet, the 59-year-old actor will not be walking down the runway but will participate in the show's star moments instead. In the past, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have made cameo appearances in the show's star moments. However, it will be a first for a man to accomplish this feat.

According to the publication that reported the news, it was the 34-year-idea old's to have Depp star in this year's spectacle. The actor who plays Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean and has served as an ambassador for Dior since 2015 is rumored to have already filmed his appearance, and a source has described it as being stylish and chic.

Page Six Style has reached out to representatives for Depp, Rihanna, and Savage X Fenty for comment; however, none of them have responded.

Behati Prinsloo, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, and more notable stars were in the sexy show Vol. 3, which was nominated for an Emmy and won the award. This time around, the show is expected to be larger and better than ever.

Cara Delevingne and Shayk are two models scheduled to walk the runway, along with actors Winston Duke, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin, and Taraji P. Henson, among others. In addition, musical performances are scheduled to be given by Anitta and Burna Boy.

Depp's presence comes on the heels of his first broadcast presence since winning the libel lawsuit he was involved in with Amber Heard at the MTV Video Music Awards.