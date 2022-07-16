Johnny Depp Has Entered Into A Concession Agreement With A Member Of The Crew Of 'City Of Lies,' Who Accused The Actor Of Beating

Johnny Depp seems to have buried all his skeletons in the closet. So, the actor settled a lawsuit related to the alleged attack on a member of the crime thriller City of the Lies crew, in which he starred in 2018.

According to court documents, Depp and manager Gregg "Rocky" Brooks reached a settlement just weeks before a civil trial was scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on July 25.

Because the men were able to understand each other, Judge Holly J. Fujii agreed to adjourn the upcoming trial until January 5 next year.

Although the statement does not yet disclose what exactly Depp must do if he complies with the conditions, the case will be dismissed.

It all happened on April 13, 2017, when the actor allegedly got mad that Brooks told him they only had one shot left. Johnny couldn't handle his emotions and kind of lashing out at the man.

The settlement agreement with Depp was concluded almost two months after his high-profile legal proceedings with Amber Heard , the reason for which was a 2018 article that the actress was allegedly a victim of domestic violence.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, but Heard would only have to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia's punitive damages cap.

In a previous post, the proposed contract amount is unknown. Still, earlier information appeared on the network that the company was ready to offer the star a record $300 million.

To this, in an interview, Johnny Depp replied that he would not agree to become a pirate of the Caribbean again, even for such an extraordinary amount.

However, the actor's rep also confirmed that Depp has no plans to return to the role of Jack Sparrow. It's a pity because it is simply impossible to imagine this project without its most charismatic participant.