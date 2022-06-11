Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's penthouse is on sale for $1.7 million in Los Angeles

The apartment that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lived in during their marriage is up for sale. People report it.

Penthouse with panoramic windows is located in a historic building in downtown Los Angeles. The house built in 1930 has high ceilings and a modern entrance group.

The apartment of the former spouses with an area of ​​157 sq.m. includes one bedroom, kitchen, and two bathrooms. The apartment was valued at $1.7 million.

Residents of the house can use the rooftop saltwater pool, spa, gym, sun terrace, and concierge services.

Depp owned five more apartments in this building, which he acquired between 2007 and 2008. After divorcing Heard in 2016, he put all five properties up for sale. The apartments were sold for $12.78 million.

Earlier, It was reported that Johnny Depp won a defamation suit against Amber Heard. In 2019, the actor sued Hurd for libel and tried to prove that his ex-wife was lying and acted as an abuser herself. He publicly stated that he never hit the actress and provided his own photographs showing bruises on his body.

Heard filed a counterclaim over comments from Depp's lawyer, who called her allegations of violence a "hoax." Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trial had to be postponed.

The trial lasted seven weeks. The case was heard in a court in Virginia, where The Washington Post's printers and servers are located. However, the newspaper was not the defendant in the lawsuit.

Lawyers for both sides presented photographs, audio, and video recordings during the trial to substantiate their arguments. Also testifying was clinical psychologist Laurel Anderson, who worked with the couple in 2015. She described their relationship as "mutual violence."

In 2018, the actress published an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she spoke about her experience of domestic violence.