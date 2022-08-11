John Wick 4 Director Says The Film Is The Longest One Of The Franchise

The John Wick franchise is one of the most popular action franchises in the world right now and fans are desperately waiting for the 4th installment of the movie series which started all the way back in 2014 when the first John Wick film hit cinemas.

Ever since the first one, the franchise has only gotten better and bigger just like its fan base. And now it seems that the movies themselves are starting to get longer too, as the director of the 4th John Wick film, Chad Stahelski has said that the upcoming film will be the longest one of the franchise yet. Although he has also ensured that the film will not be THAT long as in a world where films like Avengers: Endgame ended up being 3 hours long, fans will get a different idea if one says that a film is going to have a long run time. The exact statement from the director of the movie while speaking to Collider was as follows:

“It's longer than the other three, but not that long. We're on the final stretch for picture lock, and then we have our VFX music. But this is the furthest along I've ever been, this much in post. We love the music that we've got so far. We still have Tyler Bates doing the composition on some of the bigger sequences. VFX are going to be coming in throughout the rest of the year. But we're dangerously close. In our edit, as far as our picture lock goes, we're within a few minutes of locking. Our sequences are done. The movie is essentially done. There's probably another few weeks of tweaking overall, then we lock picture, and we're about music sound and the effects.”

John Wick 4 has suffered some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic but hearing the director say that he has the final cut almost ready gives fans some ease that the film will not be delayed from its now decided release date of 24th March 2023.