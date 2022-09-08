John David Washington, The Son Of Academy Award Winner Denzel Washington, Will Make His Theatrical breakthrough

The 38-year-old actor and former professional football player will take his Broadway premiere later in the month when August Wilson's The Piano Lesson premieres at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on September 19. Twelve years ago, his father, Denzel Washington , received a Tony Award for his performance in another one of Wilson's plays, Fences.

In the 2016 movie adaptation of Fences, which Denzel both directed and starred in, he received an Oscar nod for his work.

Do I get anxious when [my father] watches me perform? I'm not quite sure. Maybe. According to John, who was speaking at a media briefing to promote The Piano Lesson on Wednesday, I may not be worried about it since I'm worried about the comments from my director.

I'm not sure whether I have time to be concerned about what he might think. John does consider the 67-year-old actor's impact on him as an actor, though.

When questioned about what he had picked up from Denzel, the Ballers alumnus said, "The freedom to fail, to discover out, grow in that setback." You'll discover the best aspects of who you are as an artist in that uncomfortable place.

Alongside The Color Purple actress Danielle Brooks and Oscar contender Samuel L. Jackson, John will appear in The Piano Lesson. LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel's wife, is the director, and John claimed to have gained a lot of knowledge in the procedure.

John remarked, "I feel like I'm in grad school." I am learning from this. I feel like I'm evolving into a different kind of artist—the kind of artist I've always wanted to be.

When The Piano Lesson made its debut in 1987 at the Yale Repertory Theatre, Samuel played the part of Boy Willie. On October 13, John will take on the role. When the production eventually moved to Broadway, Samuel was used as an understudy.