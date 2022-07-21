John Cena Wed His Bride Shay Shariatzadeh One More Time On Friday In A Discreet Ceremony In Vancouver

That is, although the couple acquired a marriage license from Tampa, Florida, in October 2020, they actually became husband and wife before they publicly wed at the end of last week.

The 33-year-old wife attended a college at the University of British Columbia, where the official and open wedding was held. After her family relocated to Canada from

Iran, she eventually became a citizen of the country. The wrestler-turned-actor did not rule out the prospect of the pair having children while visiting The Drew Barrymore Show in January, but he admitted that despite being "amazing" with children, he is still cautious.

"I don't believe that being good at anything is a sufficient justification for me. You must be passionate about it.

You require fuel. It's like telling someone, "Dude, you know, you are quite excellent with your hands; you would make a wonderful carpenter," but if I want to be an actor, I would be one, Cena reasoned, looking a little perplexed.

Days before the wedding, Cena wrote that "love required regular effort." "I feel there is no greater, more fulfilling relationship when you are fully ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to develop."

The Bumblebee actor confessed to his love, "I can say with great certainty I'm incredibly happy," on the Today show in November 2019, before explaining why they've maintained their relationship a secret.

Every life experience gives us a chance to learn more about who we are and aren't, so just because I've taken one path doesn't indicate I'll do it again.

On the set of the early 2019 comedy Playing with Fire, where Cena, 45, apparently met the intelligent beauty. The relationship started almost a year after the "Peacemaker" actor parted ways with Nikki Bella, his former fiancée. The two had been dating for six years until calling it quits in the summer of 2018.