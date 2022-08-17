Joe Jonas Says He's Had Cosmetic Work Done On His Face And Feels There's No Reason To Hide It

Celebrities are often known to get cosmetic work done on various parts of their body and it isn't always detectable, thanks to the advances in the field of cosmetic surgeries. And while this may be common knowledge, the general public is still surprised sometimes when the revelation of these procedures comes forward.

The latest example of this phenomenon is singer Joe Jonas who has openly admitted to using cosmetic injectables and feels that there is no real reason to hide these things. Joe has said that he uses injectables in his frown lines and also for a particular scar that he has on his face, however, the singer has admitted that these procedures are very low-key and not really over the top like some other stars are known to get.

Joe spoke to People Magazine about the matter and his exact words were as follows:

“I don’t think it’s necessarily something that we have to shy away from. We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth.”

Joe further went on to talk about how the new generation is more accepting and the stigma around men getting procedures or doing make-up to look more beautiful is fading away. His exact words were as follows:

“There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that. Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in.”

Joe Jonas is now among many in the entertainment industry who are becoming candid about the work they get done on different parts of their body to maintain their looks. Actors, singers, comics, and many others have been speaking up about getting cosmetic work done. Some names on the list include entertainers like Chrissy Teigen and Amy Schumer, the latter of which recently admitted to getting liposuction done.