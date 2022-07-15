Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Welcome Baby Number 2!

On July 14th the representatives of one of Hollywood's favorite couples, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner , announced that the couple had just welcomed another baby girl into the world. While the announcement had all the fans excited, it had, as usual, not much more details. Joe and Sophie have historically been rather quiet about their private lives but here is all that is known about the couple's married life and their now 2 daughters.

Born on July 14, the name of the second daughter of the couple is not yet known. However, the little bundle of joy has arrived into the world only a year after the birth of her older sister, Willa Jonas, and not only that, the new girl in town is born mere days before the birthday of her older sister as well, as Willa was born on 21 July 2021.

Sophie has revealed that being removed from the throne of the only child hasn't been an easy transition for Willa.

"Willa doesn't quite understand she's getting a younger sibling. I’ll point to my stomach and say, 'What’s in there?' And she’ll go, 'Baby.' But then she points to her own stomach and says, 'Baby,' So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that’s the name for it," said Sophie.