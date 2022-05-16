Joe Biden's sister believes that Meghan Markle will be a good US president

It seems that Meghan Markle is going to give battle to Queen Elizabeth II and compete with their statuses. It is worth noting that the Duchess can succeed because the sister of the current US president, Joe Biden, invited the Duchess to join the Democratic Party and, after that, to run for election in 2024. But, of course, the policy and behavior of the current US president, to put it mildly, is strange and incomprehensible; perhaps that is why 76-year-old Valerie Biden Owens decided that such a post should be settled by a person who is at least in a sober mind, memory and is not lost in space.

However, Joe Biden's sister did not criticize her relative but only noted that Megan is a young and promising woman, and there should be much more such people in politics. In addition, for ten years, the Biden family has been in close contact with Prince Harry, and now the Duchess herself has decided to use the connections.

Valerie also called Meghan an excellent presidential candidate. The politician did not forget to talk about the campaign that Joe Biden is now leading. But, of course, Valerie did not criticize her brother for serious mistakes and noted that he would run for president in 2024.

It is worth noting that the Republicans have been accusing Joe Biden of incompetence for a long time; his mental health is especially appalling. "He speaks the truth. Sometimes he makes mistakes, but I would call it an oversight," comments on the behavior of his brother Valerie. However, Owens also said that she was not happy with the confrontation between Biden and Trump in the elections in 2020 because "it destroyed "part of their family.

By the way, Owens was the senior adviser to the Biden presidential campaign in 2020, and now they will continue their cooperation in the upcoming elections, which will be held in 2024.