Jody Miller, 'Queen Of The House' Singer And Country Music Legend, Has Passed Away At The Age Of 80

The "Queen of the House" performer, who had won a Grammy Award, passed away in Blanchard, Oklahoma, seven years after being identified with Parkinson's Disease. Her family surrounded her at the time of her death.

On the music Facebook page that her daughter Robin Brook maintains under the moniker Middle-Sister Music, the sad news of the celebrity's loss was posted.

In a message on the band's Facebook page, it was stated that "Middle Sister is heartbroken to announce the demise of Jody Miller this morning," who was a music icon and the mother of Robin Brooks. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as they struggle to come to terms with this tragic loss.

The country-pop singer also had singles like "Let's All Go Down to the River" and "Home of the Brave," but her career took off after the publication of the song "Queen of the House," which was a response to Roger Miller's mega-hit "King of the Road."

Miller was born in Myrna Miller, and she was raised in the state of Arizona. Later, Joy Miller settled in Blanchard, Oklahoma, and in 1966, she became the first musician from Oklahoma to win a Grammy Award.

Capitol Records approached her in 1965, which served as the impetus for the beginning of a career that would take her to numerous heights, including playing at President George H.W. Bush's inaugural ball in 1988. She went on to have a successful career as a Christian music artist and was elected into the Hall of Fame of the Country Gospel Music Association in 1999.