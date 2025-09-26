Jimmy Fallon's New Marketing Competition Show On Brand Sets September Premiere

Instagram/@jimmyfallon

The premiere date of the reality competition series, ‘On Brand,’ had been announced by Jimmy Fallon and NBC. It is scheduled close to the end of September 30, when contestants will compete with one another in preparing marketing campaigns for big companies. Along with the announcement came the adrenaline-pumping trailer that introduced the cast and set the tone for the high-stakes, creative world of the fictional ‘On Brand Agency.’

With that, the excitement has now been officially building up around Jimmy’s unscripted ventures. The new promo snagged by NBC Entertainment gave us a look at “On Brand,” showing hopeful marketers competing for $100,000 cash and the title of “Innovator of the Year.” This trailer revealed the contestants for the very first time and gave insight into the show’s unique premise, which, when you think about it, really does seem like a creative take on business competition.

Fallon, along with being the host and executive producer, introduces a fictitious agency office environment: “a fresh and modern workspace built for creativity, and powered by Samsung.” His other star judge is a formidable Chief Marketing Officer character played by Bozoma Saint John, who will give speed and glamour to the contenders-With Saint John’s real-world career including high-profile marketing positions in Netflix, Uber, and Pepsi.

The contenders came from a gamut of backgrounds and hence represented the diversity within this show, and the reactions to the opportunity were filmed. One contender, Elijah, described a sentiment believed to be widely felt: “Now this is starting to feel real, Omg.” The promo was heavy on intensifying pressure on the contenders, as Fallon stated very plainly, “If your idea is not big enough, you are going home.”

That started the flow of fast reactions: Following the announcement, a wave of enthusiasm descended. Lauren Karwoski, one of the contenders, said, “Ah!! Still so surreal being a part of this!!” Then Earlvision responded with actions that required no explaining: “Dad ready to clock in!!! 💪🏼😤”, and was then followed by another who enthusiastically cheered, “Let’s goooooo @haleovision !!!!!!! Can’t wait!”

Almost at this moment, comparisons were drawn to reality TV. One sharp-eyed participant is remembered saying, “On Brand Agency comes across like a mix of Big Brother and The Apprentice,” marking that the show includes an amalgamation of competitive challenges and some form of living arrangements. The prize pool of $100,000 cash and industry recognition just pump up the stakes to an Apprentice level.

Some comments, however, did not zero in on the show’s raison d’être, exploiting the occasion to whine about their bigger grievances with late-night television. “You and @jimmykimmellive @jimmykimmel are CANCELLED!!” shared one user. Another wished Fallon, “Make sure you don’t do like Jimmy kimmel did take some at you need to talk about❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏.” These remarks shall bear testament to the polarizing nature of entertainment nowadays.

The publicity around the show found appreciative ears. One user went on the offense to mimic the entire product integration: “Samsung ;)✨Samsung ;)✨Samsung ;)✨ (Did it work for me too? 😂😂) Good luck to everyone!!” This meta-comment of modern marketing was a keen wink to the very industry the show seeks to shed light on.

With such a solid premise, affable Jimmy Fallon, and a chief judge with attitude in Bozoma Saint John, the initial buzz surrounding "On Brand" has yet to settle down. The promise of the show-it sits gorgeously between competition drama and the world of inventive advertising. It then drops the consumer into the trenches of how campaigns that form parts of consumer culture come into being. The question remains whether the marketing campaign for this show-that actually saw its beginnings in this very announcement-will be a success when "On Brand" finally airs on NBC and Peacock on September 30.