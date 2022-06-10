Jim Carrey bought the NFT of an abandoned Soviet sanatorium for $40,000

Actor Jim Carrey has acquired an NFT called "Devotion," which depicts an abandoned sanatorium in Georgia. It is reported by the New York Post.

Jim Carrey has become the owner of one of the works of artists Ryan Koopmans and Alisa Veksell. They photographed abandoned buildings of the Soviet era and collected them in The Wild Within series of 13 NFTs.

For $39,535, the American actor purchased a photograph of the Georgian resort of Tskhaltubo, located near Kutaisi. According to Kerry on Twitter, this NFT is the first in his collection, which he is pleased about.

"It's very exciting to find out that Jim Carrey has become the owner," Ryan Koopmans admitted in an interview with the New York Post.

"I have a lot of respect for him as an artist! It is so interesting that a person who is also engaged in creativity decided to purchase the work that Alice and I have been creating for several years.

This NFT is very close to my heart." The description of the work "Devotion" says that from the 1940s to the 1980s, thousands of people visited the Georgian sanatorium, including Stalin and his inner circle.

"When the Soviet Union tumbled, the buildings were abandoned and fell into disrepair," the addendum said.

